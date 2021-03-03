'Govt owes explanation...': As report indicates Chinese buildup in Depsang, Subramanian Swamy strikes cautionary note

Even as India and China work to withdraw troops from their shared border in Ladakh, problems persist. While troops have withdrawn from some areas, in others, China is apparently taking efforts to maintain its presence in others. According to an India Today report that cite synthetic Aperture Radar images generated by illuminating radio waves during the night, there has been Chinese buildup near the LAC.

Reportedly, there has been additional additional auxiliary structures built, and new camps, vehicles and fencing have cropped up since August 2020 at the Tianwendian post north of the Depsang Plains.

For nearly a year now, Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a standoff in eastern Ladakh. Now, as the neighbours work to hasten the disengagement process, reports indicate that the armies have concluded withdrawal of troops and weapons from north and south banks of Pangong Tso in the high-altitude region as well as from Galwan. At the same time, negotiations continue to be underway for some of the other problem areas.

And even as many strike a jubilant note over the disengagement, others including Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane appear somewhat wary, citing a "trust deficit" in interactions with China.

"Unless that trust deficit is removed, we will of course continue to be very wary and watch whatever movement happens on either side of the LAC. But I think at the end of day, we have achieved a lot," the Indian Army chief said recently.

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy had also struck a censuring note, contending last week that "Chinese troops have not withdrawn from anywhere in PLA occupied Ladakh territory". He cited Naravane's remarks and gave the example of Depsang.

Now, as reports indicate Chinese buildup in the area, Swamy has once again reiterated his comments.

"Sadly, I was right when I warned against vacating Kailash Range in Pangong Lake area. For us Indians disengagement means vacating. For Chinese it also means Indians vacating," he tweeted on Wednesday.



"Govt owes an explanation that contradicts the Chinese media propaganda published in the West which is hurtful for us," he added.