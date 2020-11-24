Govt goes after Chinese dating apps

The government’s decision to ban yet another 43 Chinese mobile apps, including dating and chat apps for Asian singles and those from the rainbow community, in the name of national defence, has become the butt of ridicule.

Although the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology justified its action to block these mobile apps from being accessed by users in India and said that it was based on inputs regarding these apps engaging in activities prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence, security of state and public order, experts dismissed this decision as senseless, unconstitutional and politically incorrect.

While issuing the order under Section 69 A of the Information Technology Act, the concerned ministry said it was acting upon comprehensive reports received from Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre, Ministry of Home Affairs. This is not the first time that the government of India has banned Chinese mobile apps. Within a fortnight of the mid June violent clash between India and China in the Galwan valley where India lost 20 soldiers and the Chinese side also suffered undeclared fatalities, the government blocked access to 59 mobile apps.

Again, in early September, 118 more apps were banned under section 69A of the Information Technology Act. The Ministry said that the government is committed to protect the interests of citizens and sovereignty and integrity of India on all fronts and it shall take all possible steps to ensure that.

The apps that have been blocked as per the order issued today are Ali Suppliers Mobile App, Alibaba Workbench, Ali Express - Smarter Shopping, Better Living, Alipay Cashier, Lalamove India - Delivery App, Drive with Lalamove India, Snack Video, CamCard - Business Card Reader, CamCard - BCR (Western),Soul- Follow the soul to find you, Chinese Social - Free Online Dating Video App & Chat, Date in Asia - Dating & Chat For Asian Singles, We Date-Dating App, dating app-Singol, start your date!, Adore App, Truly Chinese - Chinese Dating App, Truly Asian - Asian Dating App, ChinaLove: dating app for Chinese singles, DateMyAge: Chat, Meet, Date Mature Singles Online, AsianDate: find Asian singles, Flirt Wish: chat with singles, Guys Only Dating: Gay Chat, Tubit: Live Streams, We Work China, First Love Live- super hot live beauties live online, Rela - Lesbian Social Network Cashier Wallet, MangoTV, MGTV-Hunan TV official TV APP, WeTV - TV version, WeTV - Cdrama, Kdrama & More, We TV Lite,Lucky Live-Live Video Streaming App, Taobao Live,DingTalk, Identity Isoland 2: Ashes of Time, Box Star (Early Access), Heroes Evolved, Happy Fish,Jellipop Match-Decorate your dream island！, Munchkin Match: magic home building and Conquista Online.

Senior advocate and noted jurist on Technology and Constitutional Laws Vivek Sood described the ban as unconstitutional. Sood, who has authored a book titled ‘ The Fundamental Right to Internet,’ said that the government’s decision to block these apps for users in India violate the freedom of speech and the right to life. He said that banning dating and other utilitarian apps is constitutionally unjustified as it is arbitrary and running foul with Article 14. The noted jurist argued that the move is political and that the stand off at Ladakh with China seems to be spilling over into the world of consumers.

Youngsters in India who are still mourning the loss of the super popular Tik Tok app, are not happy either and point to Chinese Apps being banned every season- summer, autumn and winter.

Speaking on conditions of anonymity, a Chinese scholar remarked that it is very clear that the government is targeting only one country. He said that in the name of national security, the Indian government is putting everything, including social dating Apps that have nothing to do with defence, in one basket and scrapping them. He said that Chinese business interests are bound to suffer and such steps do not create a favourable business environment for the Chinese in India.