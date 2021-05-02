Govt announces various relief measures for taxpayers under GST law amid COVID-19 surge

COVID-19 crisis continues create havoc in the country, and the equivalent lockdowns are impacting businesses. In view of this, the Centre has come up with several relaxations regarding timelines for GST compliance norms.

Among the relaxations, the government has extended the deadline for filing GST returns, and reduced the interest and late fee for delayed return filing for March and April.

According to a statement from the Finance Ministry, taxpayers with a turnover of over Rs 5 crore have been given 15 days extra time to file monthly summary return GSTR-3B and pay taxes without paying any late fees. They would be required to pay a lower 9 per cent for these 15 days, after which the rate would be 18 per cent.