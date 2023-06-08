Governor Clears Rajiva Sinha as West Bengal's State Election Commissioner Amid Government Tussle |

Kolkata: Governor Clears Rajiva Sinha as West Bengal's Next State Election Commissioner Amidst Government Tussle

Amidst the ongoing tussle between the state government and Governor CV Ananda Bose, the Governor has approved the appointment of former state chief secretary Rajiva Sinha as the next State Election Commissioner (SEC) of West Bengal. Sinha previously served as the chief secretary of Bengal from September 2019 to September 2020.

CM's concern over vacant SEC post

According to sources at Raj Bhawan, the Governor has given clearance to the file containing the nomination of Rajiva Sinha by the state government.

On May 30, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her concern about the vacant SEC post during a media address, as rural and municipal elections are scheduled in the state this year. She remarked, "The Governor didn't even return the file. I appeal, without bowing my head down, that good sense may prevail. I have never faced this problem. The chair of the state election commissioner is still vacant, and we have panchayat elections and municipal elections due in the state."

Earlier, the Governor stated that "the decision will be taken at an appropriate time" as the term of former state election commissioner Sourav Kumar Das ended on May 27.