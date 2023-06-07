West Bengal: Coromandel Express Gets Back On Track, Resumes Services

Kolkata: After the tragic triple train accident at Bahanaga station near Balasore in Odisha on Friday evening, Coromandel Express resumed its services from Shalimar state in West Bengal on Wednesday afternoon.

According to railway sources, the train service resumed five minutes later than the usual time but is likely to reach Chennai on time on Thursday.

Survival overcomes fear of travel

Talking to Free Press Journal, several passengers who were seen travelling in the general compartments, said that for work and treatment related issues they will have to travel despite fear.

“We all need to work and eat. We do have fear inside our hearts as the general compartments near the engine were mostly affected but we have to overcome everything as nobody will feed us,” said a passenger who works in a factory in Chennai and was travelling with his family.

Major train accident averted

Another major train accident could be avoided after Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express narrowly avoided a collision with a tractor-loaded with diesel barrels.

The incident reportedly happened in the wee hours of Wednesday near Santaldih station, in West Bengal’s Purulia district.

The third incident of railway mishap also was avoided near Salkia station near Howrah after a pantograph got snapped on Wednesday evening while Howrah-Dhanbad UP Coalfield express was crossing.

After a spark was seen, the train was stopped immediately and services resumed after repairing the pantograph.

Read Also Ill-fated Coromandel Express Set To Resume Services Today Days After Dreadful Accident