West Bengal: Mamata Alleges CBI Conducted Raids To Suppress Facts Of Real Cause Behind Train Accident

Kolkata: At a time when CBI on Wednesday had conducted raids at multiple locations in West Bengal in to probe the alleged irregularities in recruitment in municipal corporations, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee while disbursing financial assistance to the affected families in triple train accident, alleged that Delhi sent CBI in Bengal ‘to suppress the reason of the train accident’.

“It is the biggest incident in this century, yet efforts are being made to suppress facts. We want to know why and how did this incident take place? Rather than investigating the train accident, CBI officers are in Bengal and are going to several Municipalities and urban development areas to harass people. All those who are responsible for this accident, I want them to be punished,” said Mamata.

The West Bengal chief minister also questioned whether the CBI will now intrude into the ‘washroom’.

On the other hand, slamming the West Bengal government, Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari taking to Twitter said, “The West Bengal Government is paying compensation to the Coromandel Express Accident Victims from the Building and Other Construction Workers’ Welfare Board's (BOCWWB) funds. In simple words, @MamataOfficial is snatching the funds meant for the welfare of the Building & Other Construction Workers, to act as philanthropist on stage for photo op. She did the same in Bogtui as well, where she used the Mid Day Meal funds to pay compensation to the victims of the Birbhum massacre, where women and children were burnt alive by her party men.