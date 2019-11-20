Government informs Lok Sabha that stone-pelting in J&K down since Aug 5, but data differs

Security forces have arrested 765 people in Jammu and Kashmir in 190 cases related to "stone-pelting/ law and order" since the repeal of Article 370, the Home Ministry said on Tuesday. But a report has surfaced saying that, the data provided by the government shows a marginal increase in such incidents.

Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy informed the Lok Sabha in a written reply that "765 persons have been arrested in 190 cases registered relating to stone pelting/ law and order" from August 5 to November 15 this year. He said that 361 such cases were registered from January 1 to August 4 this year. The minister said that the government has initiated multipronged policies to check the stone-pelting menace and has succeeded in curbing it to the extent.