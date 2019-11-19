Pensive Strings: Bringing to light plight of Jammu and Kashmir commoners

Particularly, the prevailing sorry state of affairs in Jammu and Kashmir has been most detrimentalto its youth and one should be least astonished to see them spewing venom and pelting the armedforces with stones. Certainly, no efforts are being made here to justify their anti-lawful stances butthe bitter fact has also to be swallowed down the throats that the present generation living in thewar-ravaged Kashmir is born in the very cradle of constant gruesome struggle. It has been raisedunder the shadow of cannons and guns. Unlike the lullabies of our mothers, Kashmiri kids arelulled to a short restless sleep by the thundering sounds of heavy shelling and gunshots. Undersuch gory circumstances, it will be entirely juvenile to expect the youth of Kashmir to be resilientand stoically wait for some permanent political and diplomatic solution. Much to our chagrin, nosuch solution seems to be in the offing. The very upbringing of the youth of the valley amidstrelentless bellicosity and pugnacity brewing from both the sides at the LOC has created aperpetual war zone not only on the geography of Kashmir but in fact a ceaseless battle is alsobeing fought within every Kashmiri on the very battle-ground of his mind. This pageant of violenceand blood bath has badly bruised the psyche of the Kashmiri youth.

What else can be more perturbing than the fact that when a Kashmiri residing adjacent to the LOCin the valley plans get a new house constructed, he is not as particular about the symmetry of hisdrawing room as about the invincible strength of the in-house bunker, which becomes his onlyresort during the critical times of blitzkriegs and bombardments.The crisis is alarming as miscreantarsonists often go to the extent of setting schools on fire and vandalizing public property. There arecontinual lock-outs which foment the tension and fuel the frustration all the more. Owing to thismayhem and chaos, the economy of the entire valley is in shambles. It has plummeted abjectly asfarmers cannot afford the luxury to sow and harvest crops on time. Such situations add more insultto their already festering injuries. It is an inevitable fact that an ordinary Kashmiri has not been ableto retain his financial health in a good nick. Many are being driven to destitution. Therefore, withthe mounting desperation and seething indignation inside, their loyalties may possibly be shifting.In no way can one accuse a common Kashmiri of treason and treachery as they have been theepitome of patriotism and nationalism. But a distraught and disgruntled impressionable mind of ayouth cannot be outrightly lambasted with undue criticism if he is left with no other choice but tounleash his pent-up ire by shouting slogans and hurling stones.

Indisputably, the armed forces are performing their duty with utmost canniness by shooting everybefitting retaliatory reply whenever there is the slightest of provocation from the hostile neighbourbut simultaneously in order to set our own house right, the think tank of India must overhaul theirperspective pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir. They must chalk out a multi-pronged strategy whichsucceeds on the one hand to keep Pakistan at bay and on the other mitigate the soaringexasperation among the natives of the valley. It is not all about attaching POK back with India andcalling Kashmir an 'integral part' in a stylish rhetoric overloaded with polemics and platitudes. Letus think of the innocent common Kashmiri too.

This article was published in the print edition of Free Press Journal on November 19, 2019 with the heading Bring to light plight of J&K commoners.