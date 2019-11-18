Jammu and Kashmir: Train services resume between Srinagar and Banihal

Firozpur Division will commence a limited passenger service of running three pair of trains between Banihal-Baramulla-Banihal on November 18. After appropriate action and assurance by Government Railway Police (GRP) on safe operation of train in Kashmir Valley, Firozpur division has commenced a limited passenger service of running two pair of trains between Srinagar-Baramulla-Srinagar and will commence a limited passenger service of running three pair of trains between Banihal-Baramulla-Banihal from Monday.

Last week train services were resumed inJammu and Kashmir after they were stopped, ahead of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. The government on August 5 abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution that gave special status to the state and also bifurcated it into two Union Territories -- Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

(Inputs from IANS)