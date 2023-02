Government clears Justice Rajesh Bindal, Aravind Kumar as judges of Supreme Court |

The Government of India on Friday cleared the names of Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice Aravind Kumar as judges of Supreme Court.

This is a breaking story, more details are awaited.

