Google India Policy chief Archana Gulati resigns, declines to comment: Report | LinkedIn/DrArchanaGulati

Google India's government affairs and public policy chief, Archana Gulati, who joined the tech firm just five months ago, has reportedly resigned from her post.

Gulati, an economist with a Ph.D. from IIT-Delhi, served as Joint Secretary (Digital Communications) at NITI Aayog before joining Google India. NITI Aayog is a policy-advising government think organisation.

PTI quoted its sources as saying that Gulati has resigned from Google India. Her resignation comes when Google faces serious anti-trust cases in the country and stricter tech-sector regulations.

Gulati's former employer, the Competition Commission of India (CCI), takes care of Google's business practises in the market for smart TVs, its Android operating system, and its in-app payment mechanism.

Between August 2019 and March 2021, Gulati oversaw NITI Aayog's policy on digital communications before voluntarily retiring. After a year of freelancing, she joined Google in the month of May this year.

She has also served as an officer on special duty in the telecom secretary's office from May 2017 to August 2019. Gulati was a joint administrator in the finance division at the telecom ministry's Universal Services Obligation Fund of India between May 2007 to February 2012, where she looked after financial aspects of the design and implementation of USOF schemes as well as subsidy disbursement.