'Good News, We Both Don't Drink': Joe Biden's Alcohol Joke Makes PM Modi Laugh As Both Toast With Ginger Ale

PM Modi and US President Joe Biden | ANI

After US President Joe Biden mentioned alcohol, the custom of raising a toast on stage during the State Dinner held at the White House to honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit burst out laughing. While raising his glass for a toast, Biden reminded everyone of a supposed ritual, "When you give a toast and you don't have any alcohol in the glass, you must do it with your left hand. You all think I’m kidding. I’m not."

Biden was making comments about how PM Modi does not consume alcohol, which caused the leader to chuckle. "The good news for both of us is we both don't drink," said President Biden as both leaders raised their glasses in a toast.

Soon, the translator revealed that the beverage in PM Modi's glass was ginger ale.

A productive visit

In his toast, President Biden recognised the relationship between the US and India as well as the opportunities that lie ahead. He said, "Toast to our partnership, to our people, to the possibilities that lie ahead, two great friends, two great nations, and two great powers, cheers."

First Lady Jill Biden had made all the preparations for the event and President Biden, while speaking to the media about the event, said, "Jill and I have had a wonderful time with the Prime Minister today, during your truly productive visit. Tonight we celebrate the great bonds of friendship between India and the United States."

Huge cultural exchange between the two countries

Modi is in the country on a state visit in order to emphasise and promote closer ties between India and the U.S. He claimed that Americans and Indians were coming to know one another better as time went on. PM Modi said, “We can pronounce each other’s names correctly. We can understand each other’s accents better. Kids in India become Spider-Man on Halloween and America’s youth is dancing to the tune of ‘Naatu Naatu’."

Modi claimed that he would have the opportunity to make up for not eating at a banquet that Biden arranged for him in 2014 during Thursday's meal. At the time, Modi was keeping a religious fast. He said, "I remember you were asking me and asking me again and again what I could eat during my fast. But it was not possible for me to eat anything and you were quite concerned about it. Well today, I’m making up for it. All that you desired at that time with so much affection is being fulfilled today.”