Good News for Passengers! Special Weekly Train between Ahmedabad and Mangaluru Jn Announced | Photo: Representative Image

In order to accommodate the increased passenger demand, it has been decided to operate Train No. 09424/09423 Ahmedabad - Mangaluru Jn - Ahmedabad Weekly Special on a special fare basis, in coordination with the Western Railway.

Here Are The Details:

Train No. 09424 Ahmedabad - Mangaluru Jn. Weekly Special on Special Fare will depart from Ahmedabad at 16:00 hrs on Friday, June 9, 16, and 23, 2023. The train will arrive at Mangaluru Jn. at 19:40 hrs on the following day.

Train No. 09423 Mangaluru Jn - Ahmedabad Weekly Special on Special Fare will depart from Mangaluru Jn. at 21:10 hrs on Saturday, June 10, 17, and 24, 2023. The train will arrive at Ahmedabad at 01:15 hrs on the third day.

The train will make stops at Nadiad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Ratnagiri, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon Jn., Karwar, Udupi, and Surathkal stations.

The composition of the train will include a total of 22 LHB Coaches: Two Tier AC - 03 Coaches, Economy Three Tier AC - 12 Coaches, Sleeper - 03 Coaches, General - 02 Coaches, Generator Car - 01, and SLR - 01.

For detailed information on stops and timings, please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES App.