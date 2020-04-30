Good News: COVID-19 recovery rate in India stands at 25.19%, fatality rate is 3.2%, says Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the COVID-19 recovery rate in India stood at 25.19 per cent, the fatality rate is 3.2 per cent and the doubling rate of the novel coronavirus cases has now increased to 11 days.

Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry said, "Recovery rate of COVID19 cases stands at 25.19% which was 13.06% 14 days ago. Fatality rate is 3.2%. Comorbidities was found in COVID-19 patients in 78% of the deaths. Doubling rate of the cases has now increased to 11 days."

Analysing the deaths so far, it is observed that the case fatality rate is 3.2%, of which 65% are male and 35% are female. Looking at the age distribution, less than 45 years make up for 14%; between 45 - 60 year age group account for 34.8%; 51.2% fall in the category of more than 60 years, whereas 42% belong to the age group of 60-75 years, 9.2% account for above 75 years category and those with co-morbidities form 78%.

Punya Salila Srivastava, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), said that the Centre is considering proposal by many State Governments for running special trains to transport stranded people like students & migrant labourers.

Meanwhile, 1718 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 33,050, said Lav Agrawal, Joint Secy, Health Ministry.