 Godda Seat, Jharkhand Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results & Schedule
The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.

Updated: Wednesday, May 29, 2024, 02:59 PM IST
Godda, out of 14 constituencies in Jharkhand is set to witness polls on June 1st during the 7th phase of the election, which commenced on April 19th this year. This constituency is a general constituency and has a literacy rate of 49.22 percent.

It has six assembly segments spanning three districts: Dumka, which includes Jarmundi constituency; Deoghar, which includes Madhupur and Deoghar constituencies; and Godda, which includes Poreyahat, Godda, and Mahagama assembly constituency.

As per the last 2019 assembly elections the JMM secured Madhupur constituency, the JVM secured the Poreyahat constituency, the BJP secured the Deoghar and Godda  constituencies, and the Congress secured the Mahagama and the Jarmundi assembly constituencies respectively.  

Key Contestants

The BJP has fielded Nishikant Dubey for the fourth consecutive time against Pradeep Yadav from the Congress. In Jharkhand, the JMM party is in alliance with the Congress-led I.N.D.I.A. bloc. The BJP has maintained its stronghold in this parliamentary seat since 2009 and is eyeing for a fourth consecutive win this election.

From the Previous Polls

In the 2019 General Elections, the BJP’s Nishikant Dubey, with 6,37,610 votes and 53.4 percent of the vote share, defeated the JVM’s Pradeep Yadav with 1,84,227 marginal votes.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP’s Nishikant Dubey, again, with 3,80,500 votes and 36.69 percent of the vote share, defeated Furkan Ansari from the Congress with 60,682 marginal votes.

In 2009, Nishikant Dubey from the BJP with 6,407 marginal votes, defeated the Congress’ Furkan Ansari, securing 1,89,526 votes and 23.76 percent of the vote share.

