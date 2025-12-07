Goa Fire Tragedy: Eye-Witness Videos Capture Nightclub Engulfed In Flames; Death Toll Rises To 25 | X

Goa: Eye-witness footage from Arpora has revealed the scale of the nightclub fire in Goa that has now claimed 25 lives. The 15-second clip, filmed from across the street at night, shows the nightclub, Birch by Romeo Lane, fully engulfed in flames.

Footage Shows Building Overcome by Flames



The video captures the rooftop alight with intense orange and yellow flames, with thick black smoke rising into the sky. Multiple windows appear to be bursting with fire as sparks and burning debris fall to the road below.



Firefighters wearing yellow helmets are seen directing water jets at the structure, though the scale of the blaze appears overwhelming. Several fire tenders with flashing lights are positioned at street level while the surrounding area glows orange from the fire.

The visuals illustrate the ferocity with which the blaze spread through the building, which broke out shortly after midnight.



Officials Confirm Cylinder Blast and Safety Lapses



Earlier, police said the fire was triggered by a cylinder blast. According to the Goa Director General of Police, quoted by ANI, the police control room received a call at 12.04 am, prompting the deployment of police, fire personnel and ambulances. The fire was later brought under control and all bodies recovered.



The nightclub is located in Arpora, near Baga beach and about 25 kilometres from Panaji. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, after visiting the site, said most victims were kitchen staff, including three women, while three to four tourists were also among those killed. He stated that preliminary findings pointed to non-compliance with fire safety norms and added that action would be taken against both the management and officials responsible.



President Droupadi Murmu posted her condolences on X and wished the injured a quick recovery. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the incident “deeply saddening” and said he had spoken to Sawant, adding that the state government was providing all possible assistance.



Authorities continue to examine the circumstances that led to the tragedy.