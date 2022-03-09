Goa Elections 2022: Will TMC ally MGP support BJP or Congress? Here's what party leader Sudhin Dhavalikar has to say

Just a day before the counting for Goa assembly elections, Trinamool Congress ally Maharashtra Gomantak Party (MGP) amid predictions of a hung verdict, has said it will decide whether to support BJP or Congress after discussions with TMC.

According to NDTV report, Sudhin Dhavalikar of the MGP said that he is in touch with both the BJP and Congress.

Ahead of counting for 40-seat Goa, Dhavalikar said "Everything will be known by tomorrow. Since we are in an alliance, we will not be able to decide at this stage. But we are sure we will cross 10 seats."

Tomorrow at 4 PM we will decide on the alliance along with the Trinamool.," he asserted.

"Our alliance with TMC is 100%. We will decide who to support after the final numbers," said the MGP leader.

Mr Dhavalikar also said he had met with Abhishek Banerjee, the nephew of Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee, and poll strategist Prashant Kishore.

Trinamool Congress has firmly refused to back the BJP, saying there is "no question of supporting the party", however the MGP doesnt mind to favour BJP, said Dhavalikar adding that his party was willing to forgive and forget, as far as Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is concerned.

The MGP is disappointed with Pramod Sawant for dropping its ministers from the cabinet soon after he took over as Chief Minister following Manohar Parrikar's death.

Meanwhile, Goa is likely to witness a hung Assembly with ruling BJP and Congress going neck-and-neck, as per the ABP C-Voter Exit Poll. The fate of the state will depend on the smaller parties like the Trinamool-MGP combine and Independents, who can emerge as the king maker in the 40-member Assembly.

