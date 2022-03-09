Assembly Election results: Astrological predictions say BJP to win big in UP, Goa; check details here

The polling for the seventh and final phase of the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh is being conducted today. With this, the assembly elections in five states – Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa – will come to an end.

Several exit polls on Monday forecast a clear majority for the BJP in Uttar Pradesh and the Aam Aadmi Party in Punjab with some of them giving an edge to the saffron party in Uttarakhand, Goa, and Manipur.

At the same time, even the common man is only able to speculate about the victory in these elections. In such a situation, the knowledgeable famous astrologer of the country Mr Pradeep Kiradoo has expressed possibilities about the victory of parties in different states, keeping in view the direction of the planets. According to them, in which state, which party seems to be overpowering other parties, the reasons for this also have been told by him.

Kamal will bloom in Uttar Pradesh's dangal

Astrological Analysis of Aditya Yogi

Yogi Adityanath is a Leo Lagna person, and his Moon sign is Aquarius. Also, the conjunction of the Sun of Lagna and the ruling planet of the 2nd house—Mercury, accompanied by the Saturn in the 10th house of his Kundli, makes him an exceptionally great speaker (helping him all through the elections) the ruling planet of the 5th house is in its sign, and Jupiter is in the 9th house. Both these factors makes a great person of spirituality. The addition of Mars (his ruling planet), being aspected by Jupiter planet, would aid in the progress of his spirituality. With planet Rahu in the 6th house of his Kundli, he would generaly win over his enemies and face them strongly.

But, because of the Jupiter aspect on the ruling planet of his house of public and favorable placement of Mars and Venus, the ruler of his Karma Bhav would make him a strong contender for UP election 2022.

Astrological analysis of Akhilesh Yadav

He is a Cancer Lagna person. His Moon sign is Gemini. His gentleness comes with the Venus-Mercury conjunction, which occurs in his ascendant or 1st house. Ketu and Saturn conjunction occur with the Ascendant’s lord—Moon. And, Sun (the lord of speech) and aspects of Mars and Rahu. With all this, he possesses the sarcasm in his tone, which of course we have seen clearly.During the UP election 2022, the Ketu Mahadasha and Moon Antardasha will be in his chart. It would seek the aspect of Jupiter on Janta Bhava as well as Venus, which will give him public support.

Goa win: BJP

In Pramod Sawant’s solar chart, the first house is the host to Venus and an exalted Sun. This is powerful conjunction that blesses him with exceptional leadership qualities. His political plannings also reflect the skills he possesses because of this combination.Moreover, an exalted Mars is placed with debilitated Jupiter, which creates Neechbhang Raj Yoga. When an exalted planet eliminates the negative effects of a debilitated planet, it is called Neechbhang Raj Yoga. This points to the fact that Pramod Sawant is capable of achieving great heights in his career. The energy of Mars keeps him going, and Jupiter helps in fighting for his place.

BJP will Win Uttarakhand Elections 2022

After the analysis of both the leaders’ birth charts, the BJP has a strong probability of gaining a majority in the Uttarakhand elections in 2022, while the Congress and other parties have a slim possibility of capturing even a few seats.

Astrological Analysis of Pushkar Singh Dhami

According to Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami astrological chart, the Leo Ascendant is there. The Sun and Venus are in Leo. Mercury is in Virgo. Rahu is in Scorpio, and the Moon is in Capricorn. Retrograde Jupiter in the Pisces Sign. Mars and Ketu are in Taurus. Let’s see how these planetary positions favour Pushkar Singh Dhami. According to the Solar chart of Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Jupiter is in Aquarius sign in the seventh house and aspecting ascendant lord Sun as well as Venus with a full aspect. Moreover, Rahu’s transiting on Mars, helping and favouring BJP & Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami. Thus, BJP & Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami have a chance of winning the Uttarakhand Election 2022 with a majority.

Astrological Analysis of Harish Rawat

According to the Solar chart of Harish Rawat, Rahu is transiting over Venus. At the same time, Ketu is transiting on the Moon. Saturn, Sun, and Mercury are in Capricorn, opposing Saturn and Mars. Saturn is in Ketu’s sign, and Jupiter is aspecting Ketu. As per the planetary position, Jupiter is supporting Shri Harish Rawat. However, Rahu, Ketu, Saturn and the Sun may not favour him.

In Punjab neither BJP nor Congress

No party will get majority in Punjab election. The position of the planets in Punjab

