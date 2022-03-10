e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Goa Elections 2022: BJP wins Panaji constituency, beats Utpal Parrikar

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

BJP candidate Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate has secured the prestigious Panaji seat by defeating former chief minister Manohar Parrikar's son and independent candidate Utpal Parrikar by a margin of 700 votes.

The ruling BJP in Goa looks all set to score a hattrick in the coastal state with the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), political observers said, as vote counting trends of the February 14 elections indicated a hung House.

As of this time, BJP is leading in 19 constituencies, Congress in 11, MGP in 3, AAP in 2, GFP in 1 and Revolutionary Goans in 1.

With one round left to go, chief minister and BJP Candidate Pramod Sawant leading with a margin of 350 votes in Sanquelim.

ALSO READ

Goa Elections 2022: BJP rebel and former CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar trails in Panaji Goa Elections 2022: BJP rebel and former CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar trails in Panaji

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:30 PM IST