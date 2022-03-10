Goa Elections 2022: BJP wins Panaji constituency, beats Utpal Parrikar

BJP candidate Atanasio 'Babush' Monserrate has secured the prestigious Panaji seat by defeating former chief minister Manohar Parrikar's son and independent candidate Utpal Parrikar by a margin of 700 votes.

The ruling BJP in Goa looks all set to score a hattrick in the coastal state with the support of the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), political observers said, as vote counting trends of the February 14 elections indicated a hung House.

As of this time, BJP is leading in 19 constituencies, Congress in 11, MGP in 3, AAP in 2, GFP in 1 and Revolutionary Goans in 1.

With one round left to go, chief minister and BJP Candidate Pramod Sawant leading with a margin of 350 votes in Sanquelim.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 12:30 PM IST