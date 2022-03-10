Goa Elections 2022: BJP rebel and former CM Manohar Parrikar's son Utpal Parrikar trails in Panaji

With round 3 of counting commencing in Goa, Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa CM and BJP leader Manohar Parrikar, who is contesting as an independent after rebelling from the BJP, is trailing in Panaji constituency.

Atanasio Monseratte of the BJP leads with 4,397 votes, followed by Elvis Gomes of the Congress with 1,898 votes. Utpal Parrikar (Independent) is in third place with 3,693 votes.

The ruling BJP was ahead of the Congress in Goa with the saffron party candidates leading in 18 seats on Thursday, according to trends available for all 40 seats in the coastal state.

The Congress was leading in 12 seats, while the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) was ahead in five seats. The Goa Forward Party (GFP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) were leading in one seat each, while the independents were ahead in three seats, as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) website.

Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Pramod Sawant was trailing behind Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani in Sankhalim constituency by 317 votes, according to the ECI data.

(with inputs from PTI)

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 10:55 AM IST