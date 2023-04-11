Goa: CM upset over state's tiger population, says government willing to take required measures

Goa: CM upset over state's tiger population | File Photo

As serious concerns are raised over the tiger population’s shocking decline in the Western Ghats including Goa, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said every effort will be made to improve the iconic big cats' total strength in Goa’s wildlife.

“Due to certain incidents that occurred in the past few years, the tiger population has declined in the Western Ghats. I am sad and upset too but our government is willing to take up all the required measures and efforts to increase and protect the tiger population,” Sawant said in response to media queries over the latest tiger estimation report 2022 released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday.

Foreign Minister to examine extensively

As per the report, while the country has seen a significant rise in tiger population, the numbers declined in the border areas of Goa and Karnataka that cover the non-protected areas of Mhadei, Mollem, Anshi and Dandeli complex of the Western Ghat region.

Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane has called for the report stating he will extensively examine the findings while refusing to admit that Goa, in particular, has reported a decline in the tiger population. “The Western Ghat is vast and Goa is a part of the Western Ghat. Let me check the report,” he said.

'We need to be in touch with the Centre'

He further added that the Forest Management Plan needs to be in place and insisted on working towards developing the food chain to ensure the wild animals do not encroach into villages while also protecting the wildlife. The minister also said that not for tigers only but to increase the strength of protected animals in the sanctuaries, etc; "then we need to be in touch with the Centre."

The government has appointed Karnataka’s retired Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Luthra as the advisor for forests and wildlife in Goa, who will also be tasked with examining the issue.