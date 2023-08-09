 Goa CM Pramod Sawant Assures Strict Action Against IPS Officer Accused Of Molesting Woman At Baga Nightclub
Goa CM Pramod Sawant Assures Strict Action Against IPS Officer Accused Of Molesting Woman At Baga Nightclub

Raising the matter in the House, Goa Forward Party MLA Vijai Sardesai, without taking any name, said an IPS officer, posted in the state, molested a woman at a nightclub and demanded that he be suspended immediately.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 01:21 PM IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. | (Credits: Twitter)

Panaji, August 9: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday said in the Goa assembly that strict action would be taken against an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, who allegedly molested a woman at a night club in the state.

In response, Sawant said, “Strict action would be taken against the IPS officer.” “We will not tolerate this, strict action would be taken in connection with the matter,” he added. The ongoing monsoon session of the Goa legislative assembly will conclude on Thursday.

Goa News: Excise Exposé By The Goan Led To ₹27 Lakh Recovery, Says CM Pramod Sawant
