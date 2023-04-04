 Goa: 10 days after inauguration, Atal Setu closed for repair works
A press communiqué issued by Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Bossuet Silva states that all lanes will be closed for movement of all vehicles till the work is complete.

THE GOAN NETWORKUpdated: Tuesday, April 04, 2023, 05:34 PM IST
article-image
Goa: 10 days after inauguration, Atal Setu closed for repair works

In what could once again create traffic chaos in Panaji and Porvorim, the Traffic Department on Monday informed about the closure of Atal Setu “to facilitate early completion of resurfacing work.”

Motorists, school goers and examinees urged to plan their journey

“In order to facilitate early completion of the ongoing resurfacing work of the carriageway on Atal Setu, all the lanes of Atal Setu will be closed with immediate effect for movement of all categories of vehicles till the completion of work,” the communiqué says urging motorists, school goers, examinees and others to plan their journey accordingly and “cooperate” with the police.

Atal Setu inaugurated 10 days ago

Silva maintained that this is a temporary arrangement and that the public should follow the lane system to avoid unnecessary blockage. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, had just 10 days ago, inaugurated the Ponda to Panaji arm of Atal Setu and had assured the opening of one lane of the Bridge by April 2. 

The Traffic Department had recommended to the District Administration to undertake the work in two phases to avoid heavy blockages, despite which the latter ordered closure of the entire bridge till March 27 which has now been extended resulting in huge inconvenience to daily commuters. 

