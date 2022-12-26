Bhopal: Minister Gopal Bhargava dedicates Atal Setu to public

Gopal Bhargava |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Public Works Minister Gopal Bhargava on Sunday dedicated Atal Setu, a bridge on the Sunar River in Rehli town of Sagar district in the state, to the public to mark the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

The bridge, named after the former Prime Minister, has been built using state-of-the-art technology at a cost of Rs 23 crore. The one-of-its-own kind bridge has selfie points. Carved red sandstone from Rajasthan has been used.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhargava said that Atalji's politics revolved around development and good governance. “On the occasion of his birthday, people of Garhakota constituency have been gifted a bridge, which symbolises Vajpayeeji's quest for development,” he added. A large number of people were present at the function.