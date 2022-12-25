Bhopal: CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan dedicates Lift Irrigation scheme to public

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that his government is working from village ‘chaupal’ and not from Bhopal to bring changes in the lives of common people. The Ratanpur Lift Irrigation Scheme, which is dedicated to the public on Sunday in Semri village of Sehore district, will bring happiness and prosperity in the entire region.

With the launch of the scheme, 1084 hectare land of 600 farmers of villages Bori, Ratanpur, Semri, Dongri and Khanpura will be irrigated. He was addressing villagers and farmers on Sunday after dedicating the irrigation project built at a cost of about Rs15 crore and laying the foundation stone of development works worth Rs 3.61 crore in Semri. He also announced the sanction of Rs 20 crore for the irrigation facility of the remaining 7 villages from the project.

He said that the lift irrigation scheme in the state is unique in the sense that water has been brought up from a 40-feet low canal. Along with this, a 9 kilometre long pipeline has been laid in the fields to supply water to the fields of 600 farmers. Fields will be irrigated by installing MOX box on every 6 hectares. At the outset, Chief Minister Chouhan dedicated the Ratanpur Lift Irrigation Project by pressing button.