'Go And Advertise About Condom In Assembly': BJP And RJD MLA Fight Over Reservation Issue In Patna; Video Surfaces

Patna: Just days after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar kicked up a huge controversy for his crude remark on the connection between 'literacy in women and child birth control', MLAs of the ruling RJD and opposition BJP sparred over reservation out in the open in Bihar assembly premises in Patna on Thursday (November 9). The heated exchange, which was caught on camera, also captured the unsavoury remarks made by the BJP MLA who could be heard saying on the camera to the RJD MLA to "go and advertise about condom in the assembly", in a veiled dig over CM Nitish Kumar's comments. The RJD and the JDU along with Congress are part of the ruling alliance in Bihar.

In the video that made rounds on social media and X (former Twitter), RJD MLA Vijay Mandal and BJP MLA Kundan Kumar could be seen arguing over the Bihar Reservation Bill. In between the altercation, BJP MLA Kundan Kumar, in response to RJD MLA Mandal's comments on 'Mandal Commission,' fired salvo at the RJD MLA and said, "You have no knowledge on Mandal Commission. Go and advertise about condoms in the assembly."

Later, RJD MLA Vijay Mandal was seen explaining the entire scenario to the press outside the assembly house.

Bihar CM Nitesh Kumar's controversial statement

On Tuesday, Bihar CM Nitesh Kumar triggered a massive political uproar over his controversial statement on "population control." While speaking in the assembly on the necessity of education among women in controlling the population in Bihar on Tuesday, Kumar highlighted how a woman might restrain her spouse during sexual intercourse.

"When a woman is educated and marries, her husband is intimate with her regularly, especially during the winter. This may contribute to an increase in the birth rate. An educated woman is aware of this, and she can warn her husband not to do it inside (ejaculate) at the end. Do it outside," Nitish Kumar replied, to which many MPs laughed, and others were taken aback.

Additionally, he said, "You get it. The figures are dropping. The previous total fertility rate (TFR) was 4.3 per cent. We received word last year that it (TFR) had dropped to 2.9 per cent."

BJP takes on Nitish for CM's comments in assembly

The Bihar BJP took on CM Nitish Kumar for his derogatory statement on women and demanded Kumar's resignation. As the BJP launched scathing attacks and barred the Bihar CM from entering the legislative session, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed regret on Wednesday in the assembly and outside of it, with Nitish saying, "I apologise, and I take back my words."

Nitish Kumar's statement had prompted a backlash from social media users, who called the Bihar CM's remark "unbecoming" and a "disgrace" to the CM's office.

