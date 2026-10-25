GMCH Performs Assam's First Government-Sector Liver Transplant; 16th Medical College To Open Soon |

Gwahati: Assam’s government healthcare sector has achieved a breakthrough with the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) performing its first liver transplant, Health and Family Welfare Minister Ashok Singhal announced on Saturday.

The nearly 16-hour surgery involved transplanting a part of the liver of a 40-year-old woman into her 48-year-old sister, a resident of Beharbari in Kamrup Metropolitan district. Both the donor and recipient are currently in the ICU and under close medical observation.

A team led by Dr Senthil Kumar of GMCH’s Department of Liver Transplant and Hepatopancreatobiliary Surgery performed the operation, with support from specialists in cardiothoracic and vascular surgery, anaesthesiology and interventional radiology. Doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers were also involved in the procedure.

Singhal said the successful operation demonstrated the capacity of the state’s government medical institutions to provide advanced treatment requiring specialised expertise, modern equipment and close coordination among medical teams.

The liver transplant programme at GMCH was launched by the Chief Minister in 2025. It is being carried forward under Singhal’s leadership, with guidance from the Commissioner and Secretary of the Department of Medical Education and Research.

The achievement could reduce the need for patients with serious liver ailments to travel outside Assam for treatment, easing the burden on them and their families.

Meanwhile, Singhal inspected the nearly completed Biswanath Medical College and Hospital on Saturday and said it would open to the public soon. Once operational, it will be Assam’s 16th medical college and hospital.

During the visit, the minister inspected the academic block, administrative building, library, hostels and residential facilities for students, nurses and doctors. He also reviewed preparations for starting medical services and the functioning of the institution through a presentation, offering suggestions to officials.

Speaking to journalists, Singhal said construction was almost complete and the institution would be ready to open shortly. He expressed hope that the medical college would improve access to healthcare for people in Biswanath and neighbouring areas.

He said construction of 10 medical colleges was under way in Assam, while work on four more would begin shortly. Bongaigaon Medical College and Hospital was recently opened as the state’s 15th medical college.

Singhal said the expansion of medical education infrastructure would help increase the availability of doctors and trained healthcare personnel, strengthening the state’s healthcare system. He linked the initiative to the Chief Minister’s goal of posting a doctor at every health sub-centre in Assam.

After the inspection, the minister chaired a review meeting of the district health department at Avart Bhawan in Biswanath. Discussions covered health indicators, maternal health, maternal mortality, infant mortality and the overall progress of healthcare services in the district.

Singhal asked officials to set specific targets and take concrete measures to reduce maternal and infant mortality, identify high-risk pregnancies early, improve maternity care and increase institutional deliveries.

He stressed coordination among the district Joint Director of Health Services, the principal of Biswanath Medical College and Hospital and the district administration to improve healthcare delivery. He also called for greater accountability to ensure that government health schemes reached their intended beneficiaries.

Tezpur Lok Sabha MP Ranjit Dutta, Biswanath MLA Pallab Lochan Das, Gohpur MLA Utpal Bora, Biswanath Municipal Board chairman Amarjyoti Barthakur and District Commissioner Karabi Saikia Karan attended the inspection and review meeting.

Director of Medical Education Prof (Dr) Manoj Kumar Choudhury, district Joint Director of Health Services Dr Jogen Chandra Bey, Biswanath Medical College and Hospital principal Dr Hiranya Bora, Biswanath Civil Hospital Superintendent Dr Ripon Chutia and other health department officials were also present.