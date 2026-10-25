Ludhiana DV Case: Man Drags Wife By Hair, Kicks Her On Street Over Thar SUV, Motorcycle Demands; CCTV Captures Assault

Ludhiana: A man allegedly assaulted his wife in public in Punjab’s Ludhiana after she refused his demands for a Mahindra Thar SUV and a motorcycle, with CCTV footage showing him slapping her, dragging her by the hair and kicking her on the road. The incident took place in Jassian Green Enclave on the night of October 21, 2026.

The woman, identified as Twinkle, has filed a police complaint and submitted the CCTV footage as evidence. The video shows neighbours rushing out of their homes and intervening as the assault unfolds.

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According to media reports, Twinkle has accused her husband, Ritish Sharma, of harassing her over repeated demands for expensive vehicles following their marriage. Police have initiated an investigation into the allegations.

CCTV Footage Shows Man Dragging Wife By Hair, Kicking Her On Road

The CCTV footage shows a man, identified in reports as Ritish Sharma, confronting a woman identified as his wife, Twinkle, in a residential lane. He allegedly slaps her, grabs her by the hair and drags her onto the road before continuing to assault her as she falls to the ground.

The footage further shows him kicking and striking the woman while she is on the ground. Hearing her screams, neighbours come out of their homes and intervene, attempting to separate the couple and help the woman.

According to Twinkle’s complaint, the confrontation followed a dispute over her husband’s demand for a motorcycle. She alleged that he had also assaulted her inside their home before she fled to a neighbour’s house seeking safety. Her husband allegedly followed her and continued the assault outside.

Woman Alleges Husband Demanded Rs 50,000 Loan, Thar SUV

Twinkle, who runs a salon near Samrala Chowk in Ludhiana, married Ritish Sharma, who works in the healthcare sector, in November 2025. It was his first marriage and her second. The two reportedly met during Twinkle’s divorce proceedings from her previous marriage.

According to her allegations, the couple’s relationship began to deteriorate around three months after their marriage, when Sharma allegedly took a loan of Rs 50,000 using her card.

She further alleged that he subsequently began demanding a Mahindra Thar SUV and taunted her over earning more than him through her salon business. The demands reportedly led to frequent arguments, with a mediator intervening at one point in an attempt to resolve their disputes.

Twinkle alleged that her husband later began demanding a motorcycle around Navratri. When she refused to meet the demand, an argument allegedly escalated into the assault captured on CCTV.

Woman’s Brother Also Alleges Assault, Seeks Police Action

The incident also led to allegations of an assault on Twinkle’s brother, Gaurav, who said he and their father reached the house after neighbours informed them about the incident.

According to Gaurav, he was attacked when he arrived with his father to help his sister. He alleged that he sustained a head injury that required several stitches and said he had also approached the police with a complaint.

Police Probe Underway After Complaint, CCTV Evidence

Twinkle has submitted the CCTV footage to the police along with her complaint, alleging that her husband subjected her to physical violence over his demands.

According to India Today, a police official from the Jagatpuri outpost said statements had been recorded and the woman’s medical report had been received. The official said an FIR would be registered shortly.

Twinkle has alleged that there was a delay in police action. The case remains under investigation, with the complaint and CCTV footage forming part of the material submitted to the authorities.

The incident has brought renewed attention to allegations of domestic violence and harassment linked to demands for expensive gifts and vehicles within marriage. The allegations against Sharma are yet to be established through the investigation and legal proceedings.