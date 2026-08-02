Actress Aditi Sharma Files Domestic Violence Complaint Against Husband, Alleges Jewellery Was Not Returned By In-Laws: Report

Television actress Aditi Sharma, known for her performances in Apollena - Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan, Rabb Se Hai Dua and Kaleerein, has filed a domestic violence complaint against her husband and his family. Based on her complaint, an FIR has been registered at Mumbai's Goregaon Police Station, and an investigation is underway.

The FIR was registered on July 31 against Aditi's husband, Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, his mother Urmila Kaushik (65) and sister Kirti Kaushik (29).

Allegations Of Abuse And Harassment

According to the complaint, Aditi Sharma has accused the three of physical and mental harassment, domestic violence, assault, verbal abuse, questioning her character and misusing her stridhan (bridal jewellery).

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In her statement to the police, the actress said she first met Abhineet during an online acting class in June 2021. Their friendship later turned into a relationship.

The couple reportedly started living together in a Goregaon West apartment in September 2024 before getting married on November 12, 2024, with the consent of both families.

'Behaviour Changed Soon After Marriage'

According to the complaint, Aditi alleged that her husband's behaviour changed within days of their wedding. She claimed that arguments frequently broke out over her clothes and other minor issues.

She further alleged that instead of contributing to household expenses, her husband would regularly ask her for money.

The complaint also mentions an incident on January 1, 2025, when an argument over coffee allegedly escalated into abuse. Aditi claimed that after the incident, her husband became suspicious of her character, accused her of having an affair, repeatedly checked her mobile phone and eventually began sleeping in a separate room.

She also alleged that she was prevented from speaking to her parents.

Jewellery Yet To Be Returned, Claims Actress

Aditi further alleged that her mother-in-law retained her bridal jewellery, including gold chains, rings, a diamond ring, a mangalsutra and bangles.

According to the complaint, despite repeated requests, the jewellery was never returned.

She also claimed that her mother-in-law and sister-in-law supported her husband during attempts to resolve their marital disputes and continued to harass her.

Police Investigation Underway

Following Aditi Sharma's complaint, Goregaon Police registered an FIR against the three accused and have begun investigating the allegations.

As of now, no public statement has been issued by Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik or his family regarding the complaint.