Gita a practical guide for several dimensions of life, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Greeting the nation on Gita Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Bhagavad Gita is a practical guide for several dimensions of life and it is gladdening to see its teachings reverberate globally.

Modi also shared on Twitter two recent speeches he gave on the Gita, the holy text of Hindus.

"Greetings on Gita Jayanti. A practical guide for several dimensions of life, it is gladdening to see the teachings of the Gita reverberate globally," the prime minister said in a tweet.

सर्वोपनिषदो गावो दोग्धा गोपाल नन्दन:।

पार्थो वत्स: सुधीर्भोक्ता दुग्धं गीतामृतं महत्।।



गीता जयंती की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं।



Greetings on Gita Jayanti.



Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the largest Bhagavad Gita of the world, at ISKCON temple in Delhi.

Here are some images from the Gita Aradhana Mahotsav at Delhi’s iconic ISKCON temple.



Unveiled a Bhagwad Gita that is 2.8 meters high and weighs over 800 kg.



The Gita’s prolific teachings have touched the lives of millions of people across the world. pic.twitter.com/QENuLnF7C9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 26, 2019

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 04:23 PM IST