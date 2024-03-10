'Gift Box' For Voters: Viral Video Shows Parties Distributing Liquor, Cigarettes, Cash In Guise Of Sweets In Andhra Pradesh

Before the Andhra Pradesh Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, the YSR Congress Party in power and the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have been purportedly providing inducements like alcohol, money, cigarettes, and sweets to attract voters.

A video showing a gift package containing TDP-branded cigarette packs, bottles of liquor, and envelopes of cash has gained widespread attention on social media.

Likewise, there's a video circulating depicting a box of sweets adorned with images of YSRCP leaders on its cover.

This comes weeks after videos surfaced on social media, depicting condom packets bearing the symbols of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's YSRCP and N Chandrababu Naidu's TDP purportedly being handed out to voters by party members. These condom packets were reportedly included in kits distributed by party workers during door-to-door campaigns for the Lok Sabha elections.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)