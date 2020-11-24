GHMC polls: 'I give you 24 hours to tell how many Pakistanis live in Old City', Asaduddin Owaisi challenges BJP

On Monday, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya had launched a scathing attack on Owaisi. He alleged that Asaduddin Owaisi and his brother Akbaruddin Owaisi have not allowed any development in old Hyderabad. The only thing they allowed is Rohingya Muslims, the Bangalore South MP said. Surya further said that voting for Owaisi is the same as voting against India.

"Laughable that Akabaruddin & Asaduddin Owaisi are speaking of development. They haven't allowed development in old Hyderabad, the only thing they allowed is Rohingya Muslims. Every single vote to Owaisi is a vote against India & everything that India stands for," Surya said.

Tejasvi Surya also added that Asaduddin Owaisi is speaking the same language as the founder of Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah. "He (Asaduddin Owaisi) speaks the language of rabid Islamism, separatism and extremism which Mohd Ali Jinnah was also speaking," he said.

Surya has claimed the entire of south India will be 'saffornised' with the BJP winning elections beginning with the GHMC polls. Meanwhile, Owaisi has accused the BJP of trying to give a communal colour.

The polls are scheduled to be held on December 1.