Ghaziabad To Be Renamed As Municipal Corporation Clears Proposal, UP Government To Decide New Name

Ghaziabad, January 9: The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation or Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam passed a proposal to change the name of Ghaziabad on Tuesday, January 9. The proposal to change the name of Ghaziabad was cleared by voice votes. It will now be sent to the Uttar Pradesh government which will eventually decide the new name of Ghaziabad.

The proposal to change the name of Ghaziabad was put for voting in a meeting of the Municipal Corporation. It was then passed by voice votes. Only two corporators reportedly opposed the move. "We will send the proposal to the government, it will decide what the new name should be," Mayor Sunita Dayal said after the proposal to change the name was cleared.

Gajnagar Or Harnandi Nagar?

According to reports, proposed alternatives for Ghaziabad's new name include "Gajnagar" and "Harnandi Nagar". These names have been proposed by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Sanjay Singh. Originally founded as Ghaziuddinnagar in 1740, the city was earlier renamed as Ghaziabad by the British in 1864.

Mahant Narayan Giri, the head priest of Dudheshwar Nath temple, has been leading the campaign to change the name of Ghaziabad. In 2012, he had met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and requested him change the name of the city. He had proposed names like Gajprastha, Dudheshwarath Nagar, or Harnandipuram for Ghaziabad.

Several cities have been renamed in the recent past. In 2016, Gurgaon in Haryana was renamed as Gurugram. In 2018, Uttar Pradesh's Allahabad became Prayagraj and Faizabad was renamed as Ayodhya. Last year, the Aligarh Municipal Corporation had unanimously passed a proposal to change Aligarh's name to Harigarh.