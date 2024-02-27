Ghaziabad Man Dies Due To Heart Attack After Visit To Delhi Zoo, Hours Later Wife Jumps To Death In Shock |

UP: A young couple from UP's Ghaziabad died tragic deaths within less than 24 hours after they embarked on a cheerful outing to the Delhi zoo. The couple, 25-year-old Abhishek and his wife Anjali had visited the zoo on Monday, however, their day took a devastating turn, ending up in a heartbreaking tragedy. Less than a day after their zoo visit, Abhishek succumbed to a heart attack, sending shockwaves through his family and loved ones. The sudden loss left his wife, Anjali, shattered.

Anjali, who was unable to cope with the sudden loss of her husband, succumbed to the overwhelming absence of hope in her life. As a result of this, within hours of her husband's death, Anjali took her own life by jumping from the seventh floor of their residence in Ahlcon Apartments, Ghaziabad's Vaishali.

Details On The Incident

Abhishek and Anjali, newlyweds who had tied the knot on November 30, had embarked on what was meant to be a joyous outing to the Delhi zoo. However, tragedy struck when Abhishek began experiencing chest pain during their visit.

Anjali, in a frantic effort to save her husband, reached out to his friends for help. Abhishek was then swiftly rushed to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital and later referred to the Safdarjung hospital. Despite immediate medical assistance, Abhishek tragically passed away at the hospital during treatment. His body was taken to his Ghaziabad residence around 9pm on Monday night.

Anjali's Drastic Step

The devastating news of Abhishek's sudden demise proved too much for Anjali to bear. Overwhelmed by grief, she made the tragic decision to end her own life by jumping off their apartment building in Ghaziabad. She was rushed to Max Hospital in Vaishali with critical injuries. Anjali then, tragically, succumbed to her injuries in the early hours of the following day.