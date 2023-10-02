Ghaziabad: Hindu Group Manhandles Traffic Cop After He Fined A Vehicle With 'Jai Mata Di' Sticker On It; Video Viral

Hindu Group Manhandles Traffic Cop | Twitter

Ghaziabad: A shocking video has been doing rounds on social media in which the president of a Hindu organisation can be seen misbehaving with a traffic police constable in Ghaziabad. The incident of an altercation between Hindu Raksha Dal National President Pinky Chaudhary and Ghaziabad Traffic Police constable was caught on social media. The argument took place after a car was fined by the constable.

There was a fierce argument

There was a fierce argument between the national president of Hindu Raksha Dal who was accompanied by few of his followers or members. They are also seen in the video surrounding the traffic cop and arguig with the police personnel over the issue. After few minutes of argument with the cop, Pinky Chaudhary stepped in and shouted at the traffic police constable.

The traffic police constable allegedly fined the national president for writing 'Jai Mata Di' on his car

The traffic police constable allegedly fined a car at Rajnagar Extension for writing 'Jai Mata Di' on the car. The video of the altercation is going viral on social media. Pinky Chaudhary is seen yelling at the police constable in the video. After shouting at the constable, Pinky Chaudhary also tried to take the mobile phone of the constable, in which he was recording the act of Pinky Chaudhary.

Pinky Chaudhary also asked the traffic police constable to call 'Yogi'

Pinky Chaudhary also asked the traffic police constable to phone his seniors and also asked him to call 'Yogi' if he has the guts. Pinky Chaudhary was trying to show the constable that he is not afraid to talk to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and asked the constable to call the CM if has the gut. The traffic police constable stood patiently and was recording the act of Pinky Chaudhary and his followers who were along with him.

आज थाना नन्द ग्राम से सम्बंधित एक वीडियो संज्ञान में आया है, जिसमे एक व्यक्ति पिंकी चौधरी ट्रैफिक पुलिसकर्मी से अभद्रता कर रहा है | इस घटना का तत्काल संज्ञान लेते हुए अभियोग पंजीकृत कराया जा रहा है | आवश्यक कार्यवाही की जा रही है | वीडियो बाइट ~ एसीपी नन्दग्राम@Uppolice pic.twitter.com/Xbkyv5mrV4 — POLICE COMMISSIONERATE GHAZIABAD (@ghaziabadpolice) October 2, 2023

