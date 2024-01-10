Ghaziabad: CBI Academy Celebrates Foundation Day; Director Praveen Sood Lauds Strides Made In 28 Years Of Its Sojourn |

The CBI Academy celebrated its 29th Raising Day on January 10, 2024 at its Campus in Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) marking completion of 28 glorious years of imparting training and adding excellence to the professional skills of investigating officers from India and Abroad. Praveen Sood, Director, CBI was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Addressing the august gathering, Sood lauded the strides made by the Academy during these years.

He emphasised upon the need for making learning a continuous habit so that officers of CBI and those trained by Academy stays a notch ahead in their challenging task.

A day-long athletic meet was organized

To make it memorable, a day-long athletic meet was organized at the Sports Complex of the Academy. Staff, trainees and family members of CBI Academy participated in these events.

During 2023, CBI Academy achieved an important landmark by joining as the 10th member of the INTERPOL Global Academy Network. The CBI Academy imparted training to more than 5000 Officers of various Law Enforcement Agencies of India and abroad through around 90 courses conducted in online/offline mode on several topics during 2023.

Further, CBI Academy has been accredited as “Ati Uttam” under the Capacity Building Commission National Standards which is the maiden accreditation for any institute in India.

Dignitaries present and closing ceremony

Shri Ajay Bhatnagar, Special Director, CBI; Smt. Sampat Meena, Additional Director, CBI & Shri Manoj Shashidhar, Additional Director, CBI were present on the occasion along with other senior officers from CBI and other departments/ Local Administration including Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra, Commissioner of Police, Ghaziabad and Shri Rakesh Kumar Singh, District Magistrate, Ghaziabad.

The Closing Ceremony marked by a vibrant parade by the staff members & trainees of CBI Academy. The ceremony culminated with distribution of medals by Shri Praveen Sood, Director, CBI.

About the CBI Academy

CBI Academy was founded on January 10, 1996. Over a period of 28 years, it is in the pursuit of becoming a Centre of excellence in training of CBI Officers, State Police Officers and the Officers of Public Sector Undertakings in the areas of Investigation, Prosecution and Vigilance.

The Academy trains its directly recruited officers at various ranks from Constables to DSPs, senior officers who join CBI on deputation, Law Officers and other Ministerial Staff. Besides, it also conducts various In-Service Courses for its own officers and also for officers from other Govt. Departments/ PSUs etc. As part of its global footprints, Academy conducts Foreign Courses for officers of various countries under ITEC & e-ITEC Scheme.