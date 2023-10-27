Ghaziabad: Car Crushes Dog To Death, Onlookers Don’t Bother To Nab Driver; Disturbing Video Surfaces

Screengrab from the video showing a car running over a dog | X

Ghaziabad: News about attack by stray dogs on humans makes headlines, but incidents of extreme cruelty against animals and pets rarely evoke the same outrage. In one such incident of extreme cruelty against animals, a car in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district crushed a dog who was quietly sitting.

The video is said to be from near the M4U Cinema in the Sahibabad area of ​​Ghaziabad. In the video, it can be clearly seen that the car not only ran over the dog but also takes reverse gear and drags the dog as the poor pet is crushed under the vehicle.

It is not clear if action has been taken against the person responsible for the cruel death of the dog. However, the video highlights how cruelty against dogs and pets plays out in the public.

What is shocking is that though there were people and onlookers around at the time of the incident, no one dared and bothered to come forward to help the dying dog.

Watch the video below.

Past such acts of cruelty

In a painful rerun of the incident, a similar episode took place in July this year in Delhi. A dog was run over by a vehicle in New Delhi in West Delhi's Vikaspuri area. The video clearly showed how the car owner deliberately run over the dog and did not even wait for the dog to move away.

Car number is DL4CBC 2267. Pls take action @DelhiPolice pic.twitter.com/8vClVx2NXn — Tejinder Pall Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) July 6, 2023

