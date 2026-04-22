'Ghaseet Kar Beizzat Karenge': Clash Erupts In Bengaluru After Ex-Army Officer, Wife Call Muslim Man 'Terrorist' | Video | X @TheMuslim786

A disturbing incident has come to light in Bengaluru’s Abbigere, where a woman and her husband, reportedly a former Indian Army officer, have been accused of making derogatory remarks toward a Muslim man, leading to tension in the locality. A video of the altercation, captured by the Muslim man’s side, has been circulating on the internet.

According to reports, the couple allegedly told the man, “You are Muslim, you are Pakistani, you are a terrorist,” which enraged him. He then left the scene and returned with others to confront them.

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In the video, the couple can be seen standing at the entrance of their apartment, while the Muslim man, along with three to four men, stands in front of the door confronting the retired Army officer. The exchange is definitely heated, with the Muslim man’s side strongly objecting to the inflammatory nature of the remarks.

A man in a white shirt, likely the leader of the group, is seen firmly confronting the retired officer, supported by others.

"Tere baap ka mulk hai? Bol, uncle. Tumhare baap ka mulk hai? Nahi, yeh sabka mulk hai." (Is this your father’s country? Tell me, uncle. Is this your father’s country? No, this is everyone’s country.)

"Haan, phir kaise bol sakti hai tumhari wife ki yeh Musalman hai, yeh terrorist hai?" (Then how can your wife say that he is a Muslim, that he is a terrorist?)

Another man from the Muslim man’s side stepped in and said, "Yeh tumhara North nahi hai, yeh Karnataka hai." (This is not your North; this is Karnataka.)

The man in the white shirt confronted the retired officer, referring to his profession, and said, "Tum defence mein kaam karte ho, tum Indian Army mein ho, toh tumhare andar patriotism zyada hona chahiye. Tumhari wife phir kaise kisi ko bol sakti hai ki tum Musalman ho kya? Tum terrorist ho kya?" (You work in defence, you are in the Indian Army, so you should have a greater sense of patriotism. How can your wife say to someone, ‘Are you a Muslim? Are you a terrorist?’)

"Yahan sab secular-minded hain. Tum apni gandh soch se yahan gandagi mat machao. Yahan Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai sab ek hain. Tum aur tumhare jaise log yahan aake dharm, jaat, paat lekar mat baanto," the man in the white shirt added. (Everyone here is secular-minded. Don’t spread filth here with your dirty thinking. Here, Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, and Christians are all one. You and people like you should not come here and divide others based on religion, caste, or community.)

Issuing a stern warning to the retired officer, he said, “Dharm ke baare mein baat karne se pehle soch-samajh kar baat karna - yeh first aur last warning hai. Sab cheezon ke liye maafi maango. Iske baad agar kuch hua, uncle, toh apartment mein aake road pe ghaseet kar beizzat karenge.” (Think carefully before speaking about religion - this is your first and last warning. Apologise for everything. If anything happens after this, uncle, we will come to your apartment, drag you onto the road, and humiliate you.)

After being confronted, the couple apologised for their remarks, leading to a de-escalation of tensions that could have easily worsened.