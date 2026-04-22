‘Baap Pe Mat Jaiyo’: Schoolgirls’ Heated Bathroom Clash Turns Physical With Slaps After ‘Baap-Bhai’ Taunts | Video

A video showing a heated altercation between two schoolgirls inside a restroom has gone viral on social media, raising fresh concerns about students behaviour within school premises. The video, which appears to be made by a third person, indicates how the verbal confrontation escalates quickly into a physical fight.

Girl fighting in the bathroom of their school 💀 pic.twitter.com/ug8RS5zt4s — Alisha (@alisha_sunona) April 22, 2026

The incident starts with the first girl wearing a blue polo T-shirt, confronting another student and demanding her identity. But soon after, a rather hostile exchange begins, as the girls hurl insulting names at each other involving their family.

"Naam kya hai tera?" - How the dispute escalated

In the video, the first girl can be seen confronting the second girl with, "Naam kya hai tera?" (What's your name?). Her response too is quite aggressive, "Tere baap ko pata hai." (Your father knows).

Old-Gold Kalesh b/w Two Girls inside College: pic.twitter.com/rBLLfGqm7w — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) April 22, 2026

This remark appears to escalate tensions instantly. The first girl slaps the second girl and warns her, saying, “Baap pe mat jaiyo mere. Main last time bol rahi hoon.” (Don’t go after my father. I’m saying this for the last time).

Within seconds, the situation turns physical, with a slap and pushing captured in the clip.

From words to physical clash

In response to escalating conflict, one of the young women is heard shouting, “Haath kaise lagaya?” (How did you touch me?), as the other threatens not to mention her father once again.

This quarrel reaches its zenith when statements such as, “Tujhe pata bhi hai tune kispe haath uthaya hai?” (Do you know who you have raised your hand against?) are uttered and references to where one of the girls lives.

One of the second girls is heard saying, “Patparganj mein rehti hai na tu? Yeh mat bhool tera bhai bahar ghumta hai,” (You live in Patparganj, right? Don’t forget your brother always fucking around outside, all the time), to which the first girl again slaps and fires back, “Bhai pe jayegi ab? Kya ghumta hai bahar? Kya ghumta hai bahar? Tera bhai nahi ghumta kya?” (How dare you to talk to my brother? So what do you mean by he f**k around all the time? What do you mean he fuckoutside? Doesn’t your brother f**k around all the time?).

The exchange ends in a flurry of accusations and insults, with both continuing to target each other’s families.

Pdhengi betiya tbhi to aise ladengi betiya — Mr Shivam (@shivcasm__) April 22, 2026

While the exact location and date of the incident remain unclear, the video has triggered strong reactions online, with many users treating it more as entertainment than concern. One of the user wrote, "Pdhengi betiya tbhi to aise ladengi betiya."

Finally some competition for Allen Boys😭 pic.twitter.com/SBPosPapYJ — Hugtimaan 11-0 (@Hugtimaan) April 22, 2026

Several netizens flooded social media with jokes and memes. One user even compared the clash to a recent coaching institute scuffle, writing, “Finally some competition for Allen Boys.”

Its always funny to watch baap bhai ki gaaliya from em 🥰 — Zico (@ThThe25) April 22, 2026

Another commented, “It’s always funny to watch baap bhai ki gaaliya from them.” Many others joined in by sharing memes of people watching the fight while eating popcorn, turning the incident into a viral spectacle rather than a serious discussion on student behaviour.