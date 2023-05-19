'Ghar Vapsi' of former Central Minister Subhash Mahariya to BJP | FPJ

Jaipur: Former Central Minister from Rajasthan, Subhash Mahariya, returned to the BJP on Friday. He rejoined the party in the presence of senior party leaders in Jaipur.

"I am delighted to be back with my political family. I have rejoined as a BJP worker, and I will strive to fulfil any responsibility the party entrusts to me," said Mahariya after joining the party.

Had joined Congress in 2016

Mahariya, who had joined the Congress in 2016, resigned from the party, citing the failure of the Congress government in fulfilling its promises to farmers and unemployed youth in the state. In his resignation letter addressed to party president Mallikarjun Kharge, Mahariya expressed that farmers and unemployed youth who had voted for the Congress felt betrayed due to the party's inability to fulfill commitments such as farm loan waivers and employment opportunities. He also highlighted the party's neglect of grassroots workers as a reason for his departure from the Congress.

Subhash Mahariya is renowned as a prominent Jat leader in the Shekhawati region of the state, where the Jat community holds significant influence. The BJP's decision to bring him back is seen as an attempt to field a prominent Jat leader against the state Congress president, Govind Singh Dotasra, who is also a Jat and represents the Lakshmangarh seat in Sikar district.

"A corrupt Congress government has ruled the state for the past four and a half years, and Mahariya's return is aimed at defeating the Congress," stated party president CP Joshi.

Subhash Mahariya had previously been elected to the Lok Sabha from Sikar in 1998, 1999, and 2004 and served as the Minister for Rural Development in the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

Following his defeat in the 2009 elections, the BJP did not field him in the 2014 elections. Displeased with the party, Mahariya joined the Congress in 2016 and contested against the BJP on a Congress ticket in 2019.