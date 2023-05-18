With Arjun Ram Meghwal as Union law minister, BJP shifts focus on Dalit votes in Rajasthan

Arjun Ram Meghwal | File pic

Jaipur: The move to elevate Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal as the law minister of India is seen as part of BJP’s social engineering initiative in the poll-bound state of Rajasthan.

This is the third such appointment from the state which is set to go to polls in December 2023.

First, CP Joshi from the Brahmin community was made BJP’s state president. Second, Rajendra Rathore, a prominent personality who belongs to the Rajput community was announced as the leader of the opposition. Brahmin and Rajputs are considered to be the core vote banks of the BJP in Rajasthan.

BJP's dire need of a big Dalit face

As there are around 18 percent SC voters in the state, BJP was in the dire need of a big Dalit face and Speaker of Rajasthan Assembly Kailash Meghwal was surely not the option as he is now 80-year-old.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, a former administrative officer representing the SC reserved seat of Bikaner for the third consecutive time is known as a public-friendly leader.

Sources in the party said that Meghwal is one of those leaders who always stood with the organisation and kept himself away from any kind of factionalism in the party.

One more face added to the race of CM's post in the upcoming polls

“Meghwal has emerged as the Dalit face of the party in the state and his elevation will help the party in getting the support of SC votes across the state,” said a senior party leader adding that with this move another face has been added to the list for the CM post in Rajasthan in the upcoming elections.