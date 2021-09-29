'Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal': Delhi Congress workers protest outside former Union minister's house; watch video

Delhi Congress workers on Wednesday evening protested against senior party leader Kapil Sibal outside his residence in New Delhi. They were seen showing placards, which read 'Get Well Soon Kapil Sibal'.

Reportedly, the protestors also damaged his car and raised slogans of "Leave the party! Come to your senses!" and "Rahul Gandhi Zindabad!"

Watch Video:

This came hours after the former Union Minister launched an attack on the Congress high command and wondered who in the party is taking decisions.

Addressing a press conference in New Delhi, Sibal said, "There is no president in our party, so we do not know who is taking all the decisions. We know it, yet we don't know, one of my senior colleagues perhaps has written or is about to write to the interim president to immediately convene a CWC meeting so that a dialogue can be initiated."

Sibal, who is among the 23 senior Congress leaders who had sought an organisational overhaul, said Pakistan and ISI can take advantage of the present situation in Punjab. "A border state (Punjab) where this is happening to Congress party means what? It is an advantage to ISI and Pakistan. We know the history of Punjab and the rise of extremism there...Congress should ensure that they remain united." he said.

He also appealed to those leaders who quit Congress to come back to the fold and said, "It's ironic to say that we are going to leave the party. Those who were considered close to the top leadership have left the party and those who were not considered close are still standing with the party. We are G-23 and not Ji-huzoor 23."

Meanwhile, after his presser, Congress leader Ajay Maken and TS Singh Deo slammed Sibal.

"Sonia Gandhi ji had ensured that Kapil Sibal becomes a minister in Union Cabinet despite not having organizational background. Everyone in the party is being heard.Want to tell Mr Sibal & others that they shouldn't degrade the organization that gave them an identity," Maken was quoted as saying by news agency ANI

"Kapil Sibal is misleading. Sonia Gandhi Ji making decisions in the party. Unfortunate that an experienced person like Kapil Sibal doesn't know decisions are being taken. Those committed to ideology of Congress will never leave the party," said Chhattisgarh minister and Congress leader TS Singh Deo.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 08:23 PM IST