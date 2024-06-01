Gauhati Seat, Assam Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule 

Out of 14 in the northeastern state of Assam, Gauhati is a prominent seat and witnessed polls on May 7th during the 3rd phase of the Lok Sabha election. This constituency is a general constituency and has a literacy rate of 64.96 percent.

It has ten assembly segments spanning four districts: Golapara, which includes Dudhnoi constituency; Nalbari, which includes Barkhetri constituency; Kamrup, which includes Boko, Chaygaon, Palasbari, and Hajo constituencies; and Kamrup metro, which includes Jalukbari, Dispur, Gauhati East, and Gauhati West assembly constituencies.

As per the last 2021 assembly elections, the BJP secured Palasbari, Jalukbari, Dispur, Gauhati East, and Hajo constituencies, whereas the Congress secured Dudhnoi, Boko, Chaygaon, and Barkhetri constituencies. The AGP party secured the Gauhati West assembly seat under the Dibrugrah parliamentary constituency.

According to the 2011 census, the number of rural and urban voters in this constituency is 12,66,820, and 8,83,978 which is around 58.9 percent and 41.1 percent, respectively.

Contestants

The BJP fielded Bijuli Kalita Medhi against Mira Barthakur Goswami from the Congress for this key parliamentary seat. The BJP has maintained its stronghold since 2009 and is eyeing a fourth consecutive win in this election.

Previous Poll Results

In the 2019 General Elections, the BJP’s Queen Oja, with 10,08,936 votes and 57.2 percent of the vote share, defeated the Congress’ Bobbeeta Sharma with 3,45,606 marginal votes.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP’s Bijoya Chakravarty, with 7,64,985 votes and 50.83 percent of the vote share, defeated Manash Borah from the Congress with 3,15,784 marginal votes.

In 2009, Bijoya Chakravary from the BJP, with 11,855 marginal votes, defeated Robin Bordoloi, securing 4,96,047 votes and 44.74 percent of the vote share.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.