Gap between Covishield shots now set to be 12-16 weeks as Centre approves panel's recommendation

Hours after a government panel on Thursday recommended an increase in the gap between two doses of Serum Institute of India's COVISHIELD to 12-16 weeks, Centre has approved the panel's recommendation, said the government.

"The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also accepted this recommendation of the COVID Working Group for extension of the gap between the first and second doses of COVISHIELD vaccine to 12 -16 weeks," news agency ANI quoted sources from the Government of India.