Bharat Biotech's Covaxin gets DCGI nod for Phase II/III clinical trials on children between 2 to 18 years of age

Even as India continues to record more than 3 lakh COVID-19 cases per day, children remain excluded from the ongoing vaccination drive. With many predicting a third wave of the virus in the months to come, experts say that the younger population may become the most affected. Against this backdrop, the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) has approved clinical trials of a COVID-19 vacine on children.

Bharat Biotech will now conduct Phase II/III clinical trials for Covaxin in the age group of two to 18 years. While location and other details are not yet known, an official press note from the Centre explains that the trial will be conducted with 525 healthy volunteers. The will be administered two intramuscular doses with a gap of 28 days - the same as their adult counterparts.

