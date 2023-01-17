Gangster Dawood Ibrahim resides in Karachi, married again, Haseena Parkar's son says before NIA: Report

Underworld don and gangster Dawood Ibrahim | File

Alishah Ibrahim Parkar, son of gangster Dawood Ibrahim's late sister Haseena Parkar, told the National Investigative Agency that the wanted criminal is residing in the defence area of Pakistan's Karachi near Abdulla Gazi Baba Dargah, stated a report.

The Times Now report further stated that Alishah Parkar also told NIA in his statement that Dawood remarried and that his second wife is of Pathan origin.

He also revealed that Dawood has not divorced his first wife Mehjabeen and said she is touch with their relatives in Mumbai. Reportedly, Alishah met Mehjabeen in Dubai last year.

NIA chargesheet against Dawood Ibrahim and his associates

The NIA last year filed a chargesheet before special court in Mumbai against Dawood Ibrahim, his associate Chhota Shakeel and three other members of the D Company for allegedly running a global terrorist network and a transnational criminal syndicate.

Gangster delegated powers to his aide Chhota Shakeel and brother Anees

A few years ago, when this correspondent went to Clifton he was stopped by a posse of armed guards outside the bungalow. Security at the house was heightened after the gangster’s arch rival, Chhota Rajan, who is lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail, had planned to assassinate him while he is being driven from his Clifton house to safe houses set up by the ISI in other parts of the port city. However, the dreaded gangster had got wind of the plot.

