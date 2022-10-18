Interpol General Assembly: Pakistan delegation confronted, questioned on handing Dawood Ibrahim, Hafiz Saeed to India (Watch)

A two member Pakistani delegation to represent Pakistan at the Interpol General Assembly meeting in New Delhi. | ANI

New Delhi: A two-member delegation arrived from Pakistan was confronted and questioned over Dawood Ibrahim during the 90th Interpol General Assembly meeting in national capital on Tuesday. The delegation, however, refued to answer question on the underworld don and Hafiz Saeed.

The visuals howed Pakistan's director-general of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Mohsin Butt placing his finger on his lip when asked whether India's most-wanted terrorists Dawood Ibrahim and Hafiz Saeed would be extradited to India or not.

The participation of the Pakistani delegation comes despite high tensions between the two countries. The General Assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body and meets once a year to take key decisions related to its functioning.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 90th Interpol General Assembly. He said there can be no safe havens for the corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels, poaching gangs and organised crime, and called for a global response to tackle these dangers.

Modi said a safe and secure world is "our shared responsibility" and when the forces of good cooperate, the forces of crime cannot operate.

Addressing the 90th General Assembly of the Interpol, Modi also said corruption and financial crimes have harmed the welfare of citizens of many countries.

"There can be no safe havens for corrupt, terrorists, drug cartels, poaching gangs, organised crime... When the threats are global, response cannot be just local," he said at the international event attended by representatives of 195 countries at Pragati Maidan here.

Interpol General Assembly taking place after 25 years

According to PMO, the Interpol General Assembly meeting is taking place in India after a gap of about 25 years - it was last held in 1997.

India's proposal to host the Interpol General Assembly in 2022 coinciding with celebrations for the 75th year of India's independence was accepted by the General Assembly with an overwhelming majority.

The event provides an opportunity to showcase best practices in India's law and order system to the entire world, PMO said. Union Home Minister, Interpol President Ahmed Naser Al Raisi, and Secretary General Jurgen Stock, CBI Director will also be present on the occasion.

Delegations from 195 countries will be attending the event. PM Modi will inaugurate the Assembly while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address the valedictory function on October 21.

The General Assembly is Interpol's supreme governing body, comprising representatives from 195 member countries that meet annually. Each member country may be represented by one or several delegates who are typically ministers, chiefs of police, heads of their Interpol National Central Bureaus, and senior ministry officials.

(With additional information from Agencies)