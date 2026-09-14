Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, Kharge Extend Greetings, Highlight Spirit Of Unity

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday extended heartfelt greetings to people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and invoked the festival's message of unity, harmony and collective resolve.

Rahul Gandhi Extends Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi took to his social media 'X' handle and said, "Heartfelt wishes to all on Shri Ganesh Chaturthi. I hope this auspicious festival removes all your obstacles and brings happiness into your life."

Kharge Recalls Lokmanya Tilak’s Role

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge said, "Heartfelt greetings to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Shri Ganesh Chaturthi. The great freedom fighter Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilak Ji connected Ganeshotsav with the masses, transforming it into a powerful medium for unity and public awakening in the freedom struggle."

"May this sacred festival forever keep alive within us the spirit of unity and collective resolve from the freedom movement, and continue to inspire us to dedicate ourselves to love, harmony, and brotherhood," he said.

Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrated Across Country

Ganesh Chaturthi, one of the most widely celebrated Hindu festivals, is being observed across the country on Monday. The festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, who is revered as the deity of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune.

As part of the celebrations, devotees install elaborately crafted idols of Lord Ganesha in homes and public pandals. People visit the pandals to offer prayers, flowers and sweets and seek the blessings of the deity.

The festival traditionally concludes with Ganesh Visarjan, during which devotees ceremonially immerse the idols in water, symbolising the conclusion of the worship period and the deity's return.

Ganapati Sthapana Muhurat In Delhi, Mumbai

Ganesh Puja is ideally performed during the Madhyahna period, which is considered an auspicious time for Ganapati worship.

In New Delhi, the Ganapati Sthapana muhurat on September 14 is from 11:02 a.m. to 1:31 p.m., while in Mumbai, the auspicious period is from 11:20 a.m. to 1:48 p.m.

Ganesh Visarjan marks the ceremonial immersion of Lord Ganesha's idol in water and signifies the end of the worship period. While Anant Chaturdashi is considered the most significant day for Visarjan, families may immerse the idol earlier depending on their traditions and the number of days they observe Ganeshotsav.