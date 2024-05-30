Gandhinagar Seat, Gujarat Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Candidates, Previous Results, And Schedule

Gandhinagar, out of 26 constituencies in the western state of Gujarat, witnessed polls on May 7th during the 3rd phase of the election. This seat has been the BJP’s stronghold for three decades, with prominent leaders like L.K. Advani and Atal Bihari Vajpyee claiming victory from this seat.

This constituency is a general constituency and has a literacy rate of 74.98 percent. It has seven assembly segments spanning two districts: Gandhinagar, which includes Gandhinagar North and Kalol constituencies; and Ahmedabad, which includes Sanand, Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Naranpura, and Sabarmati assembly constituencies.

As per the last 2022 assembly elections, the BJP secured all seven assembly constituencies. According to the 2011 census, the number of rural and urban voters in this constituency is 2,72,321, and 16,72,828 which is around 14 percent and 86 percent, respectively.

Contestants

Union Home Minister Amit Shah contested this key seat for the second consecutive time against Sonal Patel from the Congress this time. This seat has been the BJP’s stronghold since 1989. Amit Shah is aiming for his second consecutive win and to maintain the BJP’s stronghold in this key parliamentary seat.

From the Previous Polls

In the 2019 General Elections, the BJP’s Amit Shah, with 8,94,624 votes and 69.67 percent of the vote share, defeated the Congress’ C.J. Chavda with 5,57,014 marginal votes.

In the 2014 elections, the BJP’s L.K. Advani, with 7,73,539 votes and 68.9 percent of the vote share, defeated Kiritbhai Ishvarbhai Patel from the Congress with 4,83,121 marginal votes.

In 2009, L.K. Advani from the BJP, again with 1,21,747 marginal votes, defeated the Congress’ Suresh Patel, securing 4,34,044 votes and 54.89 percent of the vote share.

The counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held on June 4.