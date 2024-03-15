Gandhinagar Police Detains Govt Employees Demanding Old Pension Scheme

The Gujarat police on Friday detained around 50-60 government employees who were protesting and demanding for the reinstatement of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), at the state secretariat gate. Most of them were affiliated to one or the other employee unions and federations.

Thousands of employees represented by many government employees unions and federations once again gathered here on Friday to protest against the reinstatement of the OPS, the fixed pay and contractual salaried workers here in Gandhinagar.

The demands for the implementation of the OPS is going to be intensified in the coming days than before as many other states have announced the implementation of the OPS. These government employee federations have been demanding for more than two years.

Gujarat government employees, including teachers and other department employees, have been protesting separately for the OPS for the past few days in different districts of Gujarat. After organizing demonstrations and wearing black badges in district offices, on Friday intensified reiterating their demands for the OPS.

Besides the demands for OPS, the confederation of these employees also demanded the discontinuation of the fixed salary scheme, and resolution of unresolved issues with the government.

Employees are making a singular demand that the government fulfill its promises which were made in 2022. Notably, a meeting was held with ministers on September 16, 2022. However, despite assurances at the time, the promised actions have not been implemented, prompting employees to stage protests again before the government. Employees from across the state once again converged in Gandhinagar for this demonstration.

With the Lok Sabha elections just at the doorsteps, the issue of the OPS has once again resurfaced, bringing in a pressing concern for the BJP ruled Gujarat government.